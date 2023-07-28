Gold futures gain Rs 185 to Rs 59,135/10 gms

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Gold price on Friday increased by Rs 185 to Rs 59,135 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 185 or 0.31 per cent at Rs 59,135 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 2,347 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.22 per cent higher at USD 1,989.50 per ounce in New York. PTI HG ANU ANU