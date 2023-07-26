Gold futures gain Rs 226 to Rs 59,415/10 gms

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 226 to Rs 59,415 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 226 or 0.38 per cent at Rs 59,415 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 4,637 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.34 per cent higher at USD 2,009.60 per ounce in New York. PTI HG HVA