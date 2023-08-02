Gold futures gain Rs 250 to Rs 59,638/10 gms

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Gold price on Wednesday increased by Rs 250 to Rs 59,638 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 250 or 0.42 per cent at Rs 59,638 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,034 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.33 per cent higher at USD 1,985.40 per ounce in New York. PTI HG ANU ANU