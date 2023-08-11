Gold futures gain Rs 77 to Rs 58,930/10 gm

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Gold price on Friday increased by Rs 77 to Rs 58,930 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 77 or 0.13 per cent at Rs 58,930 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,803 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.09 per cent higher at USD 1,950.60 per ounce in New York. PTI HG ANU ANU