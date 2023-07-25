Gold futures gain Rs 79 to Rs 59,155/10 gms

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 79 to Rs 59,155 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 79 or 0.13 per cent at Rs 59,155 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 5,506 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.03 per cent higher at USD 2,001.50 per ounce in New York. PTI HG DRR