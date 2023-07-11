Gold futures gain Rs 87 to Rs 58,776/10 gms

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday increased Rs 87 to Rs 58,776 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 87 or 0.15 per cent at Rs 58,776 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,511 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.40 per cent higher at USD 1,938.70 per ounce in New York. PTI HG SHW