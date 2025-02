New Delhi: Gold prices on Saturday hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 83,360 per 10 grams in futures trade amid firm demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery hit a record high of Rs 83,360 per 10 grams in early trade.

The contract later pared some gains to trade Rs 1,127 or 1.35 per cent higher at Rs 82,233 per 10 grams with an open interest of 16,273 lots.

The next month's contract also hit a record high of Rs 82,210 per 10 grams.