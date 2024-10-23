Gold futures hit fresh peak of Rs 78,850/10g

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday jumped Rs 194 to hit an all-time high of Rs 78,850 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 194 or 0.25 per cent at Rs 78,850 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,155 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.25 per cent to USD 2,766.60 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW