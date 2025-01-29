Gold futures hit all-time high of Rs 80,979/10g

New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday increased Rs 80 to hit an all-time high of Rs 80,979 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 80 or 0.1 per cent at Rs 80,979 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,257 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures decreased 0.11 per cent to USD 2,760.41 per ounce in New York.