Business

Gold futures hit all-time high of Rs 80,979/10g

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Gold price gold bars.jpg

New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday increased Rs 80 to hit an all-time high of Rs 80,979 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 80 or 0.1 per cent at Rs 80,979 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,257 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures decreased 0.11 per cent to USD 2,760.41 per ounce in New York.

Sensex Nifty BSE Gold prices Gold prices today Gold Price