Gold futures jump Rs 1,613 to Rs 96,262/10g

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday jumped Rs 1,613 to Rs 96,262 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 1,613 or 1.7 per cent at Rs 96,262 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,004 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.89 per cent to USD 3,363.86 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW