Gold futures jump Rs 450 to Rs 74,396/10g

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday increased Rs 450 to Rs 74,396 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 450 or 0.61 per cent at Rs 74,396 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,471 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.81 per cent to USD 2,584.06 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW