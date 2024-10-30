Advertisment
Business

Gold futures jump Rs 462 to Rs 79,695/10g

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday increased Rs 462 to Rs 79,695 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 462 or 0.58 per cent at Rs 79,695 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,719 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.49 per cent to USD 2,788.35 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe