Gold futures jump Rs 462 to Rs 79,695/10g

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday increased Rs 462 to Rs 79,695 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 462 or 0.58 per cent at Rs 79,695 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,719 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.49 per cent to USD 2,788.35 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW