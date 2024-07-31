Business

Gold futures jump Rs 603 to Rs 69,213/10g

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday jumped Rs 603 to Rs 69,213 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 603 or 0.88 per cent at Rs 69,213 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 320 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.54 per cent to USD 2,465.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SGC SHW

Subscribe