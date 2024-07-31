Gold futures jump Rs 603 to Rs 69,213/10g

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday jumped Rs 603 to Rs 69,213 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 603 or 0.88 per cent at Rs 69,213 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 320 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.54 per cent to USD 2,465.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SGC SHW