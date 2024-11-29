Gold futures jump Rs 607 to Rs 77,163/10g

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday jumped Rs 607 to Rs 77,163 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 607 or 0.79 per cent at Rs 77,163 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,174 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.86 per cent to USD 2,660.73 per ounce in New York. PTI DR DRR