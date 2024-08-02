Gold futures jump Rs 641 to Rs 70,595/10gm

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday jumped Rs 641 to Rs 70,595 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 641 or 0.92 per cent at Rs 70,595 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 19,971 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 1.12 per cent to USD 2,508.60 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR