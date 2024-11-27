Gold futures jump Rs 761 to Rs 75,972/10g

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday jumped Rs 761 to Rs 75,972 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 761 or 1.01 per cent at Rs 75,972 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 3,843 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.52 per cent to USD 2,646.77 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW