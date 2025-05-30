Gold futures plunge Rs 606 to Rs 95,853/10 g

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday plunged Rs 606 to Rs 95,853 per 10 grams in futures trade amid muted spot demand.

The most traded gold contracts for August delivery declined by Rs 606 or 0.63 per cent to Rs 95,853 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,693 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.

In the international markets, gold futures went lower by USD 26 per ounce or 0.78 per cent to USD 3,317.90 per ounce in New York. PTI HG HG SHW