Gold futures rise on firm spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose marginally by Rs 37 to Rs 76,940 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 37 or 0.05 per cent at Rs 76,940 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,338 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.12 per cent to USD 2,646.77 per ounce in New York. PTI DR ANU ANU