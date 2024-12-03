Gold futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday increased Rs 73 to Rs 76,760 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 73 or 0.1 per cent at Rs 76,760 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,400 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.07 per cent to USD 2,640.89 per ounce in New York. PTI DR ANU ANU