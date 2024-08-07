Gold futures rise Rs 10 to Rs 68,975 per 10gm

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 10 to Rs 68,975 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 10 or 0.01 per cent at Rs 68,975 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 18,223 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.06 per cent to USD 2,433.10 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR