Gold futures rise Rs 1,014 to Rs 66,764 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 1,014 to Rs 66,764 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 1,014 or 1.54 per cent at Rs 66,764 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,067 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 2.12 per cent to USD 2,228.60 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR