Gold futures rise Rs 104 to Rs 72,021/10g

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 104 to Rs 72,021 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher Rs 104 or 0.14 per cent at Rs 72,021 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,405 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.13 per cent to USD 2,546.40 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW