Gold futures rise Rs 106 to Rs 62,582/10 g

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 106 to Rs 62,582 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 106 or 0.17 per cent at Rs 62,582 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,328 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures went up by 0.18 per cent to USD 2,055.70 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW