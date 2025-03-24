Gold futures rise Rs 108 to Rs 87,886/10 g

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday rose Rs 108 to Rs 87,886 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 108 or 0.12 per cent at Rs 87,886 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,809 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures marginally decreased to USD 3,022.78 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW