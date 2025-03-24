Business

Gold futures rise Rs 108 to Rs 87,886/10 g

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday rose Rs 108 to Rs 87,886 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 108 or 0.12 per cent at Rs 87,886 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,809 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures marginally decreased to USD 3,022.78 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW