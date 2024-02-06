Gold futures rise Rs 11 to Rs 62,327/10 g

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday jumped Rs 11 to Rs 62,327 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 11, or 0.02 per cent, at Rs 62,327 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,179 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased by 0.08 per cent to USD 2,041.30 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SGC DR DR