Gold futures rise Rs 110 to Rs 67,054 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 110 to Rs 67,054 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher Rs 110 or 0.16 per cent at Rs 67,054 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 22,096 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.14 per cent to USD 2,215.90 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR