Gold futures rise Rs 112 to Rs 62,220/10 gm

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday jumped Rs 112 to Rs 62,220 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 112, or 0.18 per cent, at Rs 62,220 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,435 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.32 per cent to USD 2,040.90 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR