Gold futures rise Rs 1,139 to Rs 68,840 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday rose Rs 1,139 to Rs 68,840 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher Rs 1,139 or 1.68 per cent at Rs 68,840 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 23,721 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 1.89 per cent to USD 2,280.80 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR