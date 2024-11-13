Gold futures rise Rs 115 to Rs 75,016/10g

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday increased Rs 115 to Rs 75,016 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 115 or 0.15 per cent at Rs 75,016 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,344 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.30 per cent to USD 2,606.31 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW