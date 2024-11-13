Advertisment
Business

Gold futures rise Rs 115 to Rs 75,016/10g

NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday increased Rs 115 to Rs 75,016 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 115 or 0.15 per cent at Rs 75,016 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 10,344 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.30 per cent to USD 2,606.31 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW

