Gold futures rise Rs 1,156 to Rs 72,800 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 1,156 to Rs 72,800 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher Rs 1,156 or 1.61 per cent at Rs 72,800 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 23,548 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 1.76 per cent to USD 2,414.40 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR