Gold futures rise Rs 1,168 to Rs 88,816/10 g

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday jumped Rs 1,168 to Rs 88,816 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 1,168 or 1.33 per cent at Rs 88,816 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,663 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 1.43 per cent to USD 3,025.84 per ounce in New York. PTI DR SHW