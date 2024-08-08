Gold futures rise Rs 117 to Rs 69,082 per 10g

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 117 to Rs 69,082 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher Rs 117 or 0.17 per cent at Rs 69,082 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 17,967 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.10 per cent to USD 2,434.80 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR