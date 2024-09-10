Gold futures rise Rs 118 to Rs 71,746/10g

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday rose Rs 118 to Rs 71,746 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher Rs 118 or 0.16 per cent at Rs 71,746 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,434 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.09 per cent to USD 2,535 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW