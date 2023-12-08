Gold futures rise Rs 12 to Rs 62,478/10 g

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday marginally rose by Rs 12 to Rs 62,478 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded marginally higher by Rs 12 or 0.02 per cent at Rs 62,478 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 16,374 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures remained flat at USD 2,046.30 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW