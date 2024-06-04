Gold futures rise Rs 120 to Rs 72,323/10 g

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Gold price on Tuesday rose Rs 120 to Rs 72,323 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher Rs 120 or 0.17 per cent at Rs 72,323 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 16,781 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures grew 0.33 per cent to USD 2,361.50 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW