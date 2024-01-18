Advertisment
Gold futures rise Rs 130 to Rs 61,635/10 grams

NewsDrum Desk
18 Jan 2024
New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 130 to Rs 61,635 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 130, or 0.21 per cent, at Rs 61,635 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,034 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased by 0.37 per cent to USD 2,014.00 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SGC DR DR

