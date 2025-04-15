Gold futures rise Rs 131 to Rs 93,383/10g

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday rose Rs 131 to Rs 93,383 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 131 or 0.14 per cent at Rs 93,383 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 20,447 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.60 per cent to USD 3,230.33 per ounce in New York. PTI DR ANU ANU