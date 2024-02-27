Gold futures rise Rs 132 to Rs 62,281/10 gm

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday jumped Rs 132 to Rs 62,281 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 132, or 0.21 per cent, at Rs 62,281 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,061 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.26 per cent to USD 2,044.30 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR