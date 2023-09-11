Gold futures rise Rs 135 to Rs 59,033/10 gm

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Gold price on Monday rose Rs 135 to Rs 59,033 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 135 or 0.23 per cent at Rs 59,033 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 11,668 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.46 per cent higher at USD 1,951.60 per ounce in New York. PTI SHW ANU ANU