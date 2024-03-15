Gold futures rise Rs 135 to Rs 65,730/10 gm

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 135 to Rs 65,730 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 135, or 0.21 per cent, at Rs 65,730 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,000 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.18 per cent to USD 2,171.30 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR