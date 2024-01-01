Gold futures rise Rs 136 to Rs 63,339/10 g

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday climbed Rs 136 to Rs 63,339 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 136 or 0.22 per cent at Rs 63,339 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,152 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures fell 0.56 per cent to USD 2,071.80 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW