Gold futures rise Rs 14 to Rs 60,750 per 10 grams

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday rose by Rs 14 to Rs 60,750 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 14 or 0.02 per cent at Rs 60,750 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,206 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures declined 0.08 per cent to USD 1,992.80 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC MR