Gold futures rise Rs 141 to Rs 72,418 per 10 gm

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday rose Rs 141 to Rs 72,418 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher Rs 141 or 0.2 per cent at Rs 72,418 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 22,196 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures decreased 0.05 per cent to USD 2,381.70 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC DR