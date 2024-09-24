Gold futures rise Rs 149 to Rs 74,444/10g

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday increased Rs 149 to Rs 74,444 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher Rs 149 or 0.2 per cent at Rs 74,444 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 9,904 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures marginally increased 0.02 per cent to USD 2,652.90 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW