Gold futures rise Rs 15 to Rs 72,601/10 g

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Gold prices on Friday marginally rose to Rs 72,601 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded marginally higher Rs 15, or 0.02 per cent, at Rs 72,601 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,393 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.19 per cent to USD 2,373.40 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW