Gold futures rise Rs 151 to Rs 76,294/10g

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Gold prices on Monday increased Rs 151 to Rs 76,294 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 151 or 0.2 per cent at Rs 76,294 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,826 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.33 per cent to USD 2,676.70 per ounce in New York. PTI SHW DRR