Advertisment
Business

Gold futures rise Rs 151 to Rs 77,637/10g

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday increased Rs 151 to Rs 77,637 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

Advertisment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 151 or 0.19 per cent at Rs 77,637 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,363 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.21 per cent to USD 2,691.50 per ounce in New York. PTI SHW ANU ANU

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe