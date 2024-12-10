Gold futures rise Rs 151 to Rs 77,637/10g

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday increased Rs 151 to Rs 77,637 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 151 or 0.19 per cent at Rs 77,637 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,363 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.21 per cent to USD 2,691.50 per ounce in New York. PTI SHW ANU ANU