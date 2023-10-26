Gold futures rise Rs 152 to Rs 60,978 per 10 grams

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 152 to Rs 60,978 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 152 or 0.25 per cent at Rs 60,978 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,757 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures went up by 0.27 per cent to USD 2,000.30 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SHW