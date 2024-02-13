Advertisment
Gold futures rise Rs 152 to Rs 62,230/10 gm

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Gold prices on Tuesday jumped Rs 152 to Rs 62,230 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher Rs 152, or 0.24 per cent, at Rs 62,230 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,544 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.31 per cent to USD 2,039.20 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SGC DR DR

