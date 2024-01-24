Advertisment
Gold futures rise Rs 155 to Rs 62,123/10 grams

NewsDrum Desk
24 Jan 2024
New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 155 to Rs 62,123 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher Rs 155, or 0.25 per cent, at Rs 62,123 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 5,562 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased by 0.31 per cent to USD 2,051.60 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SGC DR DR

