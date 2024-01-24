Gold futures rise Rs 155 to Rs 62,123/10 grams

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 155 to Rs 62,123 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher Rs 155, or 0.25 per cent, at Rs 62,123 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 5,562 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased by 0.31 per cent to USD 2,051.60 per ounce in New York. PTI SGC SGC DR DR